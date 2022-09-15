84-year-old grandfather plans to walk from Guelph to Toronto for SickKids Hospital

At 84-years-old, Russel Mackay suffers from diabetes, which has left him legally blind.

On Friday Sept. 16 at 8:30 a.m., he will begin a six-day walking journey stretching 75 kilometres from Guelph to Toronto to raise funds for SickKids Hospital.

“Everyone can do something to help other people,” Russel said in a media release. "We can all use a little more help and good news than usual these days. This is my small way of helping the many kids and families who rely on SickKids Hospital.”

Russel started visiting an eye specialist at CHEO about 15 years ago when he lost his sight due to diabetes. He vowed to do what he could to help children in both Ottawa and Toronto hospitals.

A retired farmer from the Ottawa area, Russel walks around eight kilometres per day and decided it was time to take his walks from farms to the cities.

As for why he decided to walk between Guelph and Toronto, his daughter said that she lives in Guelph and the whole family consists of farmers.

“We're farmers, our whole family's farmers. I live in the Guelph area and went to the University of Guelph,” Crystal Mackay said in an interview. “So we thought, you know, farmers have a big heart for the people that support us and buy our food and also for kids at Toronto SickKids so we thought you know what, let's go from farms to the city. He'll be walking from kind of the heart of agriculture to the heart of the city."

Crystal said her father’s motivation to help others comes from his wife who was saved by SickKids hospital at a young age when she was born lacking oxygen.

“So, that's one of the motivations, and of course, lots of family and friends are SickKids families, and my dad has lots of grandchildren and great-grandchildren, [he] absolutely loves kids,” Crystal said.

Organizers said they hope friends, family and members of the community will come out to support Mackay during his walk.

THE ROUTE

The walking route will take Mackay from the Farm Credit Canada Office in Guelph, through Rockwood, Acton and Campbellville towards Milton.

On, Sunday the route plan is for Mackay to walk from Milton to Mississauga and onto Toronto the following day.

On Wednesday, he will finish the final kilometre in Toronto and end at SickKids for a cheque presentation.

The day before the walk is slated to begin, the fundraiser has accumulated over $6,000 in donations, nearly 25 per cent of the way to the $25,000 goal.

In 2020, Mackay started walking in eastern Ontario for the Children's Hospital of Eastern Ontario (CHEO).

“With that kind of local support from home, we're very proud of Papa's like the hometown hero from the Ottawa Valley,” Crystal Mackay said.

With files from CTV Toronto.