KITCHENER -- Region of Waterloo Public Health officials reported another 83 COVID-19 cases on Thursday.

They also said another 11 people are in hospital who have the disease, for a total of 62. That includes 24 people in the ICU.

That brings the total number of COVID-19 cases in Waterloo Region to 13,587. The region also reported another death on Thursday, bringing the total to 249. There are 12,739 cases considered resolved.

As of Thursday, there are 583 active cases in Waterloo Region.

So far, 1,359 cases have screened positive for a variant of concern. Of those, 44 are confirmed as the B.1.1.7 variant, one as the B.1.351 variant and one as the P.1 variant.

There are 28 active outbreaks in the region.

There 3,682 COVID-19 cases reported in Ontario on Thursday, a significant drop from the 4,212 cases reported the day before.

The positivity rate also dropped slightly in the province to 7.8 per cent.

To date, Ontario has reported 432,805 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 383,014 recoveries and 7,829 deaths.