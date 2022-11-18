81-year-old man charged in connection to sexual assault of youth at Galt arena

An 81-year-old Cambridge man has been charged in connection to the alleged assault of a youth at Galt Arena Gardens earlier this month.

Police say on Nov. 3 around 7:40 p.m., a female youth reported she was sexually assaulted at the arena.

On Thursday, Nov. 17, police announced an 81-year-old Cambridge man had been arrested.

He’s now facing several sex-related charges, including sexual assault.