8-year-old cyclist seriously injured after crash in Cambridge

Waterloo police are investigating a collision at Preston Parkway in Cambridge.

Police say at approximately 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, emergency services responded to reports of a collision involving a pickup truck and cyclist.

The 8-year-old cyclist suffered serious injuries. The child was transported to hospital by paramedics.

The driver of the pickup truck, a 36-year-old woman from Kitchenerwas not injured.

The investigation is still ongoing.