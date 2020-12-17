KITCHENER -- Plans to create 42 affordable housing units in Waterloo Region with funding from the federal government were unveiled on Wednesday.

In October, the region announced it would receive $8.2 million from Ottawa to invest in affordable housing as part of a rapid housing initiative by the federal government.

“It will be used to build or convert existing buildings into affordable housing, it will be used to buy land to build affordable housing,” said Ahmed Hussen, the Minister of Families, Children and Social Development and Minister Responsible for Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation, during a virtual update on Wednesday.

The proposal includes building 36 units at 1470 Block Line Road in Kitchener for women experiencing homelessness, as well as six units at 127 – 161 Bechtel Street in Cambridge for applicants on the community housing waitlist.

“Through out combined efforts and strategic planning, we will continue to work together to end chronic homelessness across Waterloo Region,” said regional chair Karen Redman during the update.

The funding is part of $500 million in federal money handed out to municipalities across the country in in highest need.

Toronto will get the largest share of the money with about $203 million.

Another $500 million will be up for grabs for projects that are completed within a year of federal officials giving a green light for funding.