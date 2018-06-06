

CTV Kitchener





Nearly 800 charges were laid by Waterloo Regional Police during a week-long focus on road safety issues.

The 789 charges were laid during Canada Road Safety Week, which ran from May 15 to May 21.

Police say they were particularly focused on behaviours said to contribute to deadly collisions. There were 294 charges laid for aggressive driving, 84 for distracted driving, 33 for drinking and driving, and 17 for seatbelt violations.

The total of 789 charges represents an increase over the 704 laid during last year’s Canada Road Safety Week.