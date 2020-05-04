KITCHENER -- Waterloo Regional Police, in partnership with the OPP, laid a total of 779 charges during their two-week road safety campaign.

“Operation Overpass” ran from April 17 to May 1 and targeted drivers who could potentially put others at risk.

Here’s how those 779 charges break down:

428 were speeding charges

140 were stunt driving charges

14 were aggressive driving charges

12 were distracted driving charges

8 were impaired driving charges

Police say they also issued a number of other charges including seatbelt infractions, insurance charges, criminal code charges and cannabis control charges.

“We are very disappointed by these numbers,” said Waterloo Regional Police Staff Sergeant Mike Hinsperger in a press release. “We are dismayed at the number of drivers who showed zero regard for others on our regional roadways. It is unacceptable.”

Police are, once again, asking drivers to slow down and obey all the rules of the road.