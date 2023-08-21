76-year-old subdues 29-year-old stabbing suspect until police arrive: WRPS
Waterloo regional police have arrested a 29-year-old in connection to a stabbing and say they have a 76-year-old to thank for keeping the suspect in place.
Officers were called to Margaret Avenue and Guelph Street in Kitchener around 9:30 p.m. on Sunday.
Police say they found a 30-year-old woman with stab wounds. She was taken to hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.
According to a news release, a 76-year-old man was passing by and subdued the 29-year-old man until police got there. The 76-year-old sustained minor injuries.
The 29-year-old has been charged with attempted murder, assault with a weapon, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, and failing to comply with a release order.
Police say the accused and the victim knew each other.
