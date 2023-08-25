76-year-old Kitchener man cashes in $2 million lottery ticket

Steven Remias of Kitchener picked up his prize at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto. (Submitted/OLG) Steven Remias of Kitchener picked up his prize at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto. (Submitted/OLG)

Kitchener Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

London

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver