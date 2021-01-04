KITCHENER -- A barn fire in Haldimand County is not being considered suspicious, the Ontario Provincial Police say.

The fire began at a farm on River Road in Dunnville on Saturday, causing over $750,000 in damage. Officials responded to the scene just before 7 a.m. that day.

The barn was completely destroyed.

The Ontario Fire Marshal has been notified, but in a news release issued Monday, police said that they don't believe the blaze was suspicious.

No animals or people were hurt in the fire.