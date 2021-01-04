Advertisement
$750K barn fire not considered suspicious: OPP
Published Monday, January 4, 2021 9:35AM EST
Officials say a fire that completely destroyed a barn in Dunnville is not considered suspicious. (@OPP_WR / Twitter)
KITCHENER -- A barn fire in Haldimand County is not being considered suspicious, the Ontario Provincial Police say.
The fire began at a farm on River Road in Dunnville on Saturday, causing over $750,000 in damage. Officials responded to the scene just before 7 a.m. that day.
The barn was completely destroyed.
The Ontario Fire Marshal has been notified, but in a news release issued Monday, police said that they don't believe the blaze was suspicious.
No animals or people were hurt in the fire.