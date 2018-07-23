

CTV Kitchener





Haldimand County OPP have charged a 74-year-old woman after a two vehicle collision that hospitalized four people.

The crash happened on July 19 around 4:20 p.m. at Concession 12 Walpole and Haldimand Road 55.

The 74-year-old woman driving one of the cars had to be extracted from her vehicle.

She was taken along with another woman and two children from the other vehicle to local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police investigation indicates the 74-year-old woman’s vehicle was travelling northbound on Haldimand Road 55 when it entered the intersection and was struck by the other westbound vehicle.

That woman was charged with careless driving and failing to wear a seatbelt.