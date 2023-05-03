72-year-old woman reports sexual assault in Kitchener park: WRPS

Waterloo regional police are investigating a report of a sexual assault after a 72-year-old woman said she was forced to the ground and sexually assaulted in a Kitchener park.

Police said on May 3 around 6:30 p.m., the woman was walking along a trail in McLennan Park located on Ottawa Street South near Strasburg Road.

The man was described as white, possibly in his late 20s, approximately six feet tall with a thin build.

Police said he was wearing dark grey jogging pants, a light grey t-shirt, white running shoes, a dark baseball cap, glasses and was holding a royal blue jacket.

The woman did not report any physical injuries.

Police are asking anyone with information is asked to call 519-570-9777, extension 8191.

To provide anonymous information, please call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.