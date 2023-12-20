$70K in cocaine seized by Guelph police
Guelph police seized about $70,000 worth of cocaine Tuesday during a drug bust.
The Drug Enforcement Unit began investigating a 37-year-old Guelph man in October.
They said officers conducted surveillance on his residence and a business on Woodlawn Road West.
The man was arrested Tuesday at his business.
During a search of the man’s home, business and vehicles, police found approximately $70,000 in cocaine, $755 worth of Oxycodone pills, more than $14,000 in cash, two scales and drug packaging.
Police said the man is facing two counts of possessing controlled substances for the purpose of trafficking.
