KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • $70K in cocaine seized by Guelph police

    Cocaine, pills and cash recovered by Guelph police. (Source: Guelph Police Service) Cocaine, pills and cash recovered by Guelph police. (Source: Guelph Police Service)

    Guelph police seized about $70,000 worth of cocaine Tuesday during a drug bust.

    The Drug Enforcement Unit began investigating a 37-year-old Guelph man in October.

    They said officers conducted surveillance on his residence and a business on Woodlawn Road West.

    The man was arrested Tuesday at his business.

    During a search of the man’s home, business and vehicles, police found approximately $70,000 in cocaine, $755 worth of Oxycodone pills, more than $14,000 in cash, two scales and drug packaging.

    Police said the man is facing two counts of possessing controlled substances for the purpose of trafficking.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Trudeau's top national security adviser retiring in the new year

    Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's top aide on national security matters has announced she's retiring in early 2024, after spending the last two years providing advice to the government on pressing intelligence files including the allegations of foreign election interference and the 'Freedom Convoy' protests.

    London

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News