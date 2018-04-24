Featured
70-year-old man suffers serious injuries in collision
Waterloo Regional Police responded to a traffic collision Monday evening in the village of Ayr.
Police say around 6:15 p.m. a 70-year-old man was injured on Nith River Way as a result of a traffic collision.
The man was transported to Hamilton General Hospital.
The investigation into the cause of the collision is still ongoing.