70-year-old man dead after shots fired by police in Port Dover
KITCHENER -
The Special Investigations Unit is investigating a 70-year-old man's death after shots were fired by Toronto police in Port Dover.
In a news release, the SIU said they were in the area of Highway 6 and 24 around 12 p.m. Wednesday executing a search warrant when shots were fired near a home.
An earlier tweet from Toronto police said an officer discharged their firearm and one person was taken to hospital.
The SIU said three investigators and two forensic investigators have been assigned to the case.
This is a developing news story. More information will be added as it becomes available.