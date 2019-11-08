

CTV Kitchener





A different kind of job fair is taking place – one where companies in Waterloo Region pitch to potential employees.

Approximately 70 local companies are taking part in Tech Jam on November 12 at Bingemans.

Communitech is hosting the event and CEO Iain Klugman says there are currently 300 jobs up for grabs in the region.

“The tech industry in Waterloo Region, I think, is the second fastest growing in the country. A lot of established companies are hiring people, not just tech companies. It’s manufacturing, it’s insurance. It’s really everyone who is going through a growth phase.”

The jobs also include managerial and marketing positions.