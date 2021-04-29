KITCHENER -- Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for Waterloo-Wellington, warning of gusting winds on Friday.

The weather agency said the area could see 70 to 80 km/h winds throughout the day.

The special weather statement includes Guelph, Erin, Kitchener, Cambridge, Region of Waterloo, Mount Forest, Arthur and Wellington County.

According to the warning, the winds could toss objects and break tree branches, along with potentially causing isolated power outages.