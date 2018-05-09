

Police were investigating a single-vehicle collision that left a seven-year-old girl badly injured.

The victim was airlifted to a London hospital with life-threatening injuries. She has since been upgraded to fair condition.

The incident occurred after 5 p.m. Tuesday on Grey Road 29 near Bognor, about 20 kilometres east of Owen Sound, where police say the victim ran onto the roadway and was struck by the oncoming motorcycle.

The motorcyclist was taken to hospital with minor injuries and released. No charges are anticipated.

Grey Road 29 was closed between Main and John Streets in Bognor for investigation of the crash.

Police are offering a cash reward for any information regarding the incident. You can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, or submit a secure web tip at www.cstip.ca.