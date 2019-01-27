

CTV Kitchener





A fire at Caressant Care nursing home in St Thomas is under investigation.

Flames broke out around 9:30 p.m. on Saturday evening at the retirement home on Bonnie Place.

Three residents were in the room at the time and one escaped to call for help.

Two others had to be rescued by staff.

Four residents, one in critical condition, and two staff members were taken to hospital.

A firefighter was also taken to hospital and treated for smoke inhalation.

Forty-one residents had to be moved to another part of the facility or other areas within the city.

The Ontario Fire Marshal has been called in to investigate.

A damage estimate or a cause has not been released at this time.