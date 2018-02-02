Featured
7 people charged in Norfolk County drug bust
The OPP detachment in Simcoe, Ont., is seen on Thursday, Jan. 15, 2015. (Abigail Bimman / CTV Kitchener)
CTV Kitchener
Published Friday, February 2, 2018 5:47PM EST
A tactical team was brought to a property in Simcoe on Thursday as part of a major police drug investigation.
Norfolk County OPP say seven people were arrested after a search warrant was executed at a home on Talbot Street South.
The arrestees include three Brampton men, three Norfolk County men and a Brantford woman.
The men all face charges relating to drug possession for the purpose of trafficking, among other offences, while the woman has been charged with drug possession.
Police say a “large quantity” of drugs including cocaine, heroin and marijuana was seized from the home, as was cash.