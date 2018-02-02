

CTV Kitchener





A tactical team was brought to a property in Simcoe on Thursday as part of a major police drug investigation.

Norfolk County OPP say seven people were arrested after a search warrant was executed at a home on Talbot Street South.

The arrestees include three Brampton men, three Norfolk County men and a Brantford woman.

The men all face charges relating to drug possession for the purpose of trafficking, among other offences, while the woman has been charged with drug possession.

Police say a “large quantity” of drugs including cocaine, heroin and marijuana was seized from the home, as was cash.