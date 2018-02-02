

CTV Kitchener





More supermarkets in Kitchener, Waterloo, Cambridge, Guelph and Stratford have been awarded licences to sell beer and cider.

The province announced Friday that alcohol sales have been approved for 87 more stores, and sales can begin at those stores in April.

Local stores newly allowed to sell beer and cider include the following:

Walmart at The Boardwalk in Kitchener

Zehrs on Ottawa Street South in Kitchener

Sobeys on Columbia Street West in Waterloo

Zehrs on Holiday Inn Drive in Cambridge

Walmart on Woodlawn Road West in Guelph

Zehrs on Clair Road East in Guelph

Zehrs on Ontario Street in Stratford

Once the 87 newly approved stores start selling alcohol, the total number of supermarkets doing so in Ontario will be at 370. The province plans to eventually expand that number to 450.