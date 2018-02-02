Featured
7 more local grocery stores to start selling beer
Cans of beer sit on a shelf at the Real Canadian Superstore in Kitchener on Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2015. (Marc Venema / CTV Kitchener)
CTV Kitchener
Published Friday, February 2, 2018 10:30AM EST
More supermarkets in Kitchener, Waterloo, Cambridge, Guelph and Stratford have been awarded licences to sell beer and cider.
The province announced Friday that alcohol sales have been approved for 87 more stores, and sales can begin at those stores in April.
Local stores newly allowed to sell beer and cider include the following:
- Walmart at The Boardwalk in Kitchener
- Zehrs on Ottawa Street South in Kitchener
- Sobeys on Columbia Street West in Waterloo
- Zehrs on Holiday Inn Drive in Cambridge
- Walmart on Woodlawn Road West in Guelph
- Zehrs on Clair Road East in Guelph
- Zehrs on Ontario Street in Stratford
Once the 87 newly approved stores start selling alcohol, the total number of supermarkets doing so in Ontario will be at 370. The province plans to eventually expand that number to 450.