A serious collision in the Dunnville area sent four children and three adults to hospital.

The crash occurred around 7:15 p.m. Thursday on Highway 3 between Ortt and James roads.

Haldimand County OPP say a westbound vehicle and an eastbound vehicle collided on the highway. The cause of the crash has not been determined.

One of the vehicles contained two adults and four children, all of whom suffered serious injuries. Police say all of them are expected to survive.

The driver and sole occupant of the other vehicle was also taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police want to speak with anyone who witnessed the collision.