Manure-covered horses were found in manure-filled stalls in a barn near Hanover, officials say.

The Ontario SPCA says complaints about a farm in West Grey led investigators to get a search warrant and execute it at the property.

According to the OSPCA, seven horses were found in manure-matted coats. Six of them were underweight.

A 57-year-old man and a 54-year-old woman, both from West Grey, are facing animal cruelty charges including causing distress to an animal, failure to provide adequate food and water, failure to provide necessary care and other offences.