Seven people were arrested after a drug bust in Kitchener.

It happened Wednesday at residences in the Shelly Drive and Courtland Avenue area, as well as near Strasburg and Bleams Road.

Police seized suspected fentanyl and methamphetamine.

Four women, ranging in ages from 35 to 48 years old and three men ranging from 32 to 48 were charged.

They face a number of drug and criminal offences.

Waterloo Regional Police drugs and firearms unit, intelligence unit, CORE team and emergency response team were involved in the bust.