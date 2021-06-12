KITCHENER -- Brant County OPP have charged a 69-year-old man with two counts of attempted murder after an incident left two people injured.

Police were called to the Fourth Concession Road scene around 2 a.m. on Saturday.

Two people were found with non-life threatening injuries and taken to hospital, according to officials.

OPP say the victims and accused were known to each other.

Along with two counts of attempted murder, the 69-year-old man has been charged with two counts of possession of weapon for a dangerous purpose.

The accused was held for a bail hearing and remains in custody.

Police believe this is an isolated incident and that there is no threat to public safety.