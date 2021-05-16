KITCHENER -- There are 66 new cases of COVID-19 being reported in Waterloo Region, as the area’s active case count has dropped by eight.

The Sunday afternoon online dashboard update also shows 77 more cases have been considered resolved.

The number of related deaths has not increased in the past 24 hours. The last death in the area was reported on May 4.

Counts for hospitalizations and those being treated in the ICU have also remained unchanged.

Another 61 cases have been identified as variants of concern, with 60 being identified as B.1.1.7 (first detected in the U.K.).

The total number of facility outbreaks in the area has gone down by four.

This brings the Waterloo Region COVID-19 totals to 15,243 confirmed cases, 14,470 resolved, 254 deaths, 505 active cases, 31 hospitalizations, 31 in the ICU, 2,691 variants of concern, 2,374 B.1.1.7’s, three B.1.351’s (first detected in South Africa), 17 P.1’s (first detected in Brazil), and 11 outbreaks.

In Ontario, the 2,199 cases added Sunday mark a decrease from the 2,584 logged on Saturday.

This brings Ontario’s lab-confirmed COVID-19 case total to 509,316, including 474,175 recoveries and 8,485 deaths. Health officials said that at least 30 of those deaths were reported in the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations dropped dramatically overnight. According to data provided by the province, there are 254 fewer patients in hospital with the disease.

Of the remaining 1,292 patients in hospital, 785 are being treated in intensive care -- a number that has remained high over the past several weeks.