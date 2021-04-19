KITCHENER -- Health officials in Waterloo Region reported another 65 cases of COVID-19 on Monday.

That brings the total number of cases in the region to 13,296, including 12,425 recoveries and 247 deaths. There are 608 active COVID-19 cases in the region.

There are currently 39 people in hospital receiving COVID-19 treatment in the region. ICU admissions rose by nine Monday, for a total of 22.

The region's COVID-19 dashboard shows 31 more cases have screened positive for a variant of concern, bringing that total to 1,180. Of those, 40 are confirmed as B.1.1.7, one as B.1.351 and one as P.1.

There are 22 active outbreaks in Waterloo Region.

The province reported 4,447 new COVID-19 cases on Monday. The seven-day average for new cases is now 4,347, up from 3,781 a week ago.

There were 42,873 tests performed across Ontario in the past 24 hours, bringing the positivity rate to 10.5 per cent.

This brings the number of COVID-19 cases in Ontario to 421,442 so far, including 370,844 recoveries and 7,735 deaths.

There are 42,863 active COVID-19 cases in Ontario right now.