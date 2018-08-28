Featured
63-year-old man killed in Toyota parking lot
CTV Kitchener
Published Tuesday, August 28, 2018 12:24PM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, August 28, 2018 2:14PM EDT
Woodstock Police have confirmed that a man was killed in a Toyota parking lot.
He was allegedly walking in the lot when he was hit by a transport truck.
It happened around 2:30 a.m. on Aug. 25.
The man, from Oxford County, was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.
He later died.
Provincial police and Labour Canada were still investigating.
His name was being withheld as a request of next of kin.