

CTV Kitchener





Woodstock Police have confirmed that a man was killed in a Toyota parking lot.

He was allegedly walking in the lot when he was hit by a transport truck.

It happened around 2:30 a.m. on Aug. 25.

The man, from Oxford County, was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

He later died.

Provincial police and Labour Canada were still investigating.

His name was being withheld as a request of next of kin.