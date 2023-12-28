KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • 63-year-old driver dies after off-road vehicle rollover

    An Ontario Provincial Police vehicle is pictured. (Source: OPP) An Ontario Provincial Police vehicle is pictured. (Source: OPP)

    A 63-year-old has died after a fatal crash involving a side-by-side off-road vehicle in Burford on Wednesday.

    Police were dispatched to Norwich Road just before 6 p.m.

    The Brant Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police said an individual sustained life-threatening injuries. The person was transported to a Tillsonburg hospital, where they were pronounced dead.

    The investigation remains ongoing. 

