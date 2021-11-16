63 graves, 26 bone fragments discovered in Guelph archeological dig

GUELPH -

An archaeological dig underway in Guelph has uncovered 63 grave shafts and 26 human bone fragments.

Officials for the city provided an update on the dig at the Baker and Wyndham Street parking lots on Tuesday. Progress is updated every two weeks.

The city says it's working with an archaeological consultant, Archaeological Research Associates Ltd. (ARA), on the dig and they're following "an established process for handling discoveries of human remains, including notification to appropriate agencies such as Guelph Police Services, partner Indigenous governments and provincial ministries."

The city hasn't taken or shared any photographs of the remains to ensure they're treated with dignity and respect.

The site was an all-faith cemetery from 1827 to 1853, according to the city. Some family members have already moved burials to Woodlawn Memorial Park, but some remained at the site.

The site will be transformed into an "accessible integrated civic hub," dubbed the Baker District, and will feature a new Guelph Public Library branch, residential units, commercial space and public parking.