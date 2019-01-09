

CTV Kitchener





The lottery run sweeping our region continues as a group from southwestern Ontario is scheduled to collect their huge prize winnings.

A $60 million winning ticket was sold in Guelph for the Dec. 21 prize draw.

The Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation did not reveal who the lucky group was, but did say that they were expected to collect their prize on Jan. 10.

They will collect the prize money at 10:30 a.m. at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto.

The grand prize comes in the wake of a spate of lucky people from around the region.

