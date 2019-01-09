Featured
$60 million lottery winners to collect prize Thursday as lotto streak continues
CTV Kitchener
Published Wednesday, January 9, 2019 4:59PM EST
The lottery run sweeping our region continues as a group from southwestern Ontario is scheduled to collect their huge prize winnings.
A $60 million winning ticket was sold in Guelph for the Dec. 21 prize draw.
The Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation did not reveal who the lucky group was, but did say that they were expected to collect their prize on Jan. 10.
They will collect the prize money at 10:30 a.m. at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto.
The grand prize comes in the wake of a spate of lucky people from around the region.
Recently, we have covered several major winners from around our coverage area:
- A Kitchener couple bought a winning ticket worth $7.9 million from a store next to their bakery
- Seven Elmira friends split a $1 million ticket
- Spinning to win, a Kitchener woman claimed $600,000 on an instant lottery game
- A man from Guelph won over $333,000 on a MAXMILLIONS prize
- A Cambridge retiree won a huge prize for the second time
- An Elmira man won $100,000 off of a ticket he purchased downtown Kitchener
- Christmas came early for a Kitchener man who won $100,000
- Another Kitchener woman won $100,000 on an ENCORE prize