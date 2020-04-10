WATERLOO -- New numbers from Brant County's Health Unit show 60 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and one ongoing outbreak at a long-term care home.

According to an email update from Dr. Elizabeth Urbantke, the Acting Medical Officer of Health in Brant County, the totals are as follows:

60 Lab confirmed positive cases

24 Resolved cases

524 Negative tests

20 cases a result of suspected community spread transmission

29 cases close contacts of a confirmed case

11 cases travel related

3 individuals currently hospitalized

The outbreak at St. Joseph's Lifecare Centre in Brantford was declared on Apr. 2 and based on one positive case of a staff member, according to Urbantke.

She adds that four residents have been tested, with three coming back negative and one still pending results. Three of the five staff that were tested have come back negative with two results pending.

"As we are now in the long weekend, I’d like to stress again that residents need to avoid all gatherings of people who are not in your immediate family or household," said Urbantke. "Following this directive protects our most vulnerable loved ones – the elderly and those with chronic health problems."

The outbreak at Telfer Retirement Home declared on March 31 was confirmed to be over on Monday.

On April 2, the first COVID-19 death was confirmed in Brant County.