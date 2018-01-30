

CTV Kitchener





A man convicted of 22 sexual offences involving children was sentenced Monday to six years in prison.

Martin Cretier, 74, was facing charges over incidents which occurred between 1971 and 2001, involving boys and girls as young as eight.

Cretier had volunteered as a scout leader in Wingham and worked at the Wingham and District Hospital. Court heard that some of his offences took place at the hospital, including one case in which he sexually assaulted a young girl who was recovering from surgery.

The judge said Cretier would have received a longer sentence were it not for his age and deteriorating health.