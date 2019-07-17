

CTV Kitchener





Six people are in hospital, two with serious injuries after a crash southwest of Brantford.

The crash happened at Brantford Road and Burford Delhi Townline Road around 9 p.m..

The OPP say two vans collided in the intersection.

A 26-year-old man and 26-year-old woman of Norfolk County were taken to hospital with injuries described as life-threatening and life-altering.

The passengers of the other van, a 29-year-old man and his three children ages 1,3 and 4 were taken to hospital as a precaution.

The investigation is ongoing.