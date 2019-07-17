Featured
6 people in hospital after crash near Brantford
One of the minivans involved in the crash in Brant County on Tuesday, July 16, 2019. (OPP West)
CTV Kitchener
Published Wednesday, July 17, 2019 7:52AM EDT
Six people are in hospital, two with serious injuries after a crash southwest of Brantford.
The crash happened at Brantford Road and Burford Delhi Townline Road around 9 p.m..
The OPP say two vans collided in the intersection.
A 26-year-old man and 26-year-old woman of Norfolk County were taken to hospital with injuries described as life-threatening and life-altering.
The passengers of the other van, a 29-year-old man and his three children ages 1,3 and 4 were taken to hospital as a precaution.
The investigation is ongoing.
Violent crash at Brantford Rd and Burford Delhi Townline Rd sends 3 adults and 3 young children to hospital. Road closures in effect for several more hours. #NorfolkOPP @NorfolkCountyCA^es https://t.co/VeBlI5g3Hy— OPP West (@OPP_WR) July 17, 2019