6 dead puppies found with legs tied together
CTV Kitchener
Published Friday, April 5, 2019 12:30PM EDT
A woman walking her dog made a gruesome discovery on Friday morning.
Norfolk County police say the resident was walking her dog and accidentally trespassed onto a nearby property when she found six dead puppies.
Their rear legs had been tied together.
Police say they appeared to have been dead for quite some time.
The incident is under investigation, and police are asking anyone with information to contact them.