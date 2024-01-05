$6,400 in Chanel perfume stolen from Guelph business

Police are looking for a man who stole around $6,400 worth of perfume from a south-end business.

Officers were called to the store near Gordon Street and Clair Road on Wednesday. Just after noon that day, a man went into the store, “grabbed a large quantity of Chanel fragrances” and left, police said.

The suspect is described as a white man in his mid to late 20s, around 5-foot-6, with a thin build and brown facial hair. He was wearing a black Adidas winter jacket, white shirt, white running shoes, a Blue Jays cap and a mask.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 519-824-1212 ext. 7227.