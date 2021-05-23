KITCHENER -- Over 3,000 COVID-19 cases in Waterloo Region have been identified as variants of concern as health officials are reporting 59 new cases on Sunday.

The online dashboard update also shows 73 more cases considered resolved and the active case count dropping by 16.

The number of related deaths, people hospitalized, and people being treated in the ICU have all stayed the same.

There have been 80 more cases identified as variants of concern with 75 being categorized as B.1.1.7 variants (first detected in the U.K.). The number of B.1.351 (first detected in South Africa) and P.1 (first detected in Brazil) variants have remained unchanged.

An outbreak at an unnamed manufacturing facility has been declared over.

This brings the Waterloo Region COVID-19 totals to 15,643 confirmed cases, 14,911 resolved, 256 deaths, 461 active cases, 34 hospitalized, 27 in the ICU, 3,014 variants of concern, 2,669 B.1.1.7’s, five B.1.351’s, 25 P.1’s, and eight active outbreaks.

In Ontario, the 1,691 new infections reported on Sunday represent a decrease from the 1,794 cases logged on Saturday and the 1,890 reported Friday. This is the third day in a row in which Ontario’s daily case count has been below 2,000 after a single-day jump on Thursday.

The province also reported 15 additional deaths in the last 24 hours, bringing the total death tally related to the disease to 8,614.

There are now 522,465 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ontario, including deaths and recoveries.