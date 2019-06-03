Featured
58 kilos of suspected cocaine seized at border, Brantford man charged
Officers at the Blue Water Bridge seized 48 bricks of suspected cocaine. (Courtesy: RCMP)
CTV Kitchener
Published Monday, June 3, 2019 2:04PM EDT
A 29-year-old Brantford man is facing multiple drugs charges after he was stopped at the Blue Water Bridge with 48 bricks of suspected cocaine.
The RCMP say a vehicle driven by Olanrewaju Michael Ojelade was pulled over for examination in Point Edward.
That’s where Canada Border Services officers, assisted by a detector dog team and large scale imaging x-ray, discovered 58.15 kilograms of suspected cocaine.
The RCMP say it was concealed inside an after-market compartment.
Ojelade was taken into custody on importing, possession and trafficking charges.
He’s scheduled to appeared in a Sarnia court on June 13.