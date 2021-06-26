KITCHENER -- Public Health reported 57 new COVID-19 cases in Waterloo Region on Saturday, bringing the total case count since the start of the pandemic to 17,361.

The number of resolved cases in now 16,621, an increase of 81 since Friday. Active cases have dropped 24 to 461, and no new deaths have been reported.

Hospitalizations have decreased from 60 to 53, and the number of intensive care patients has gone down 3 to 24.

Waterloo Region saw a big jump in confirmed variant cases Saturday.

Public Health reported 46 infections, bringing the total to 3,633.

Of those 46, 44 of them were identified as the Delta variant. Here’s the breakdown:

3,074 are the Alpha variant, first identified in the United Kingdom and originally known as B.1.1.7

11 are the Beta variant, originally detected in South Africa and previously referred as B.1.315

61 are the Gamma variant, initially discovered in Brazil and labelled as P.1

167 are the Delta variant, first found in India and previous called B.1.617

314 cases have had a mutation detected, but have not yet had a variant strain confirmed

Across Ontario, there were 346 new COVID-19 cases and 13 deaths reported Saturday.

The province also says it administered a record 256,260 vaccine doses the previous day.