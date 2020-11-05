KITCHENER -- Several packages containing over $53,000 in contraband were seized on the perimeter of the women's prison in Kitchener earlier this week.

According to a news release from Correctional Service Canada (CSC), the packages found at Grand Valley Institution for Women were discovered on Nov. 1.

They reported contained tobacco, drugs and drug paraphernalia.

The release said that the packages were discovered at the multi-level security facility "as a result of the vigilance of staff members." It's not clear how the packages got there or whether any charges are expected.

CSC said it was heightening its measures to prevent contraband from getting into institutions to keep people safe. The service currently uses tools like ion scanners and drug-detecting dogs to prevent prohibited goods into prisons.

That includes tobacco and cigarettes, which have been banned in federal correctional institutions since 2008.