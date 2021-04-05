KITCHENER -- Health officials in Waterloo Region reported 53 more COVID-19 cases on Monday.

That brings the total number of cases in the region to 12,188 so far. That includes 11,583 recoveries and 243 deaths.

There are 348 active cases in Waterloo Region.

The region's COVID-19 dashboard showed 23 more cases have screened positive for a variant of concern, bringing that total to 543 to date. Of those, 31 are confirmed as the B.1.1.7 variant first identified in the U.K.

There are 21 people in hospital receiving treatment for COVID-19, including six in the ICU.

There are 10 active outbreaks in Waterloo Region.

Ontario added nearly 6,000 more COVID-19 infections over the past two days, reporting 2,938 infections on Monday and 3,041 on Sunday.

The province also reached an all-time high for ICU patients. There are 494 patients currently receiving treatment in intensive care, the government said.

There have been 364,537 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 to date in Ontario, including 331,600 recoveries and 7,450 deaths.

The seven-day average for new cases rose to 2,757, up from 2,094 last week.