KITCHENER -- A local community group was out in Kitchener-Waterloo making sure those in need could experience Valentine's Day job.

The 519 Community Collective made several stops in the area on Sunday to hand out handmade Valentine's treats and cards to those living at motels that are being used as part of the region's shelter system.

A total of 17 families came together to fill over 500 bags full of cake pops, cupcakes, sandwiches, and more.

"We're all in this together right now," said Amanda Schnarr of the collective. "2020 was a really difficult year and 2021 is also off to a really difficult start. Homeless rates and the amount of people living on the streets right now, the numbers are higher than ever.

"We want them to know they're not alone, that there are people out there who care about them and support them."

The group is currently accepting donations of winter jackets, blankets, and tents for those in need. The 519 Community Collective can be reached through Facebook.