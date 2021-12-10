51 more COVID-19 cases reported in Waterloo Region

Health officials in Waterloo Region reported 51 more COVID-19 cases on Friday.

Of the new cases, 49 are the from the past 24 hours, while the rest were added to previous days' totals.

Friday's update brings the total number of cases in Waterloo Region to 21,322 to date, including 20,651 recoveries and 309 deaths.

There are 357 active cases in the region.

Eleven people are receiving treatment for COVID-19 in local hospitals, including three people in the ICU.

There are 15 active outbreaks in the region.

The region's breakdown of 7,345 variant of concern cases is as follows:

3,127 are the Alpha variant

21 are the Beta variant

98 are the Gamma variant

3,837 are the Delta variant

262 cases have had a mutation detected, but have not yet had a variant strain confirmed.

Testing partners have performed 661,673 COVID-19 tests so far. The region's positivity rate is at 3.9 per cent, with a 1.2 reproductive rate.

A total of 949,525 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in Waterloo Region to date. Of the eligible population over the age of five, 84.30 per cent have received one dose and 79.58 per cent have received two doses.

As for the entire population, 79.83 per cent are partially vaccinated and 75.83 per cent are fully vaccinated.

Provincially, there were 1,453 new COVID-19 cases reported on Friday.

Of the new infections, 613 cases involved people who are unvaccinated, 26 were in those partially vaccinated and 96 were in individuals whose vaccination status is unknown. The remaining 718 infections involved people who are fully vaccinated.

To date, Ontario has reported 629,064 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 609,806 recoveries and 10,065 deaths.

With files from CTV Toronto