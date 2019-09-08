

CTV Kitchener





The conditions were ideal on Sunday for taking flight.

A Rod and Gun Complex near St. Jacobs played host to the 50th Annual K-W Flying Dutchmen Scale Model Air Show.

Aaron Crawford has been flying model airplanes since he was nine years old and was on hand for the event.

“You can fly anything from a small electric to planes that basically have a small dirt bike engine in them,” he said. “So that’s why I love it.”

Crawford was one of many manning a variety of different planes from the ground.

“We have a number of pilots from all over Ontario and some from the U.S. come up,” said organizer Kevin King. “We all get together to fly with lots of spectators and all the proceeds this year are going to Kids Ability.”

Nearly 200 planes were registered to fly and over a 1,000 spectators were taking in the action over the course of the weekend.

Pilot Peter Baab of Simcoe was able to bring over 50 years of model plane experience to the show.

“It’s called Grasshopper,” he said describing his plane. “I scratch built this for three years. It’s all built the same as a full size.”

As for the actual flight of the planes, Crawford says it takes a lot passion and dedication to get right.

“You put a lot of work into practicing it,” he said. “When you can execute some tricks it’s a good feeling for sure.”