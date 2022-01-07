500 staff off work in Waterloo-Wellington hospitals due to COVID-19

A total of 500 staff at seven Waterloo-Wellington hospitals are currently off work due to COVID-19.

Hospital officials said staff members have either tested positive for COVID-19 or are isolating as high-risk contacts.

Here are the staff who are off work at local hospitals:

St. Mary's General Hospital: 89 of 1,647

Grand River Hospital: 200 of 4,300

Groves Memorial Community Hospital/North Wellington Health Centre: 37 of 703

Guelph General Hospital: 72 of 1,994

Cambridge Memorial Hospital: 102 of 1,604

Hospitals in Waterloo-Wellington will now provide bi-weekly updates on hospital capacity and other data related to COVID-19. The updates will come on Tuesdays and Fridays.

As of Friday, this is the occupancy in local hospitals:

St. Mary's General Hospital: 79 per cent ICU; 113 per cent acute care

Grand River Hospital: 96 per cent ICU; 94 per cent acute care

Guelph General Hospital: 83 per cent ICU; 101 per cent acute care

Cambridge Memorial Hospital: 85 per cent ICU; 90 per cent acute care

There are 74 COVID-19-positive patients in acute care and 11 in ICUs.

Age groups are divided as:

0-18: 2

18-39: 12

40-59: 21

60-79: 26

80+: 23

Officials said future updates will include patients' vaccination status and emergency department visit rates.