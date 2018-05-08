Featured
500 apple trees sold, not stolen, police say
Honeycrisp apples are seen at the Breightonwoods Orchard Wednesday, Oct. 3, 2007. (AP /Morry Gash)
Ontario Provincial Police say the theft of hundreds of apple trees from a Meaford farm was unfounded.
Police say they were contacted Tuesday morning by the owner who says the saplings were actually harvested and then sold by staff.
The 500 apple trees were originally reported as stolen on Sunday from a farm on 7th line south of Highway 26.