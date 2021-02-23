KITCHENER -- Region of Waterloo Public Health officials added 50 more COVID-19 cases to the region's total on Tuesday.

Of those cases, 40 were reported Tuesday and the others were all added to previous days' totals.

The number of hospitalizations spiked Tuesday, increasing from 18 to 31. That includes seven people receiving treatment in the ICU.

There have been 10,438 cases of COVID-19 in Waterloo Region to date. Of those cases, 338 are considered active and 9,875 resolved.

The number of deaths remained unchanged at 222.

The region's testing partners have performed a total of 367,871, including 7,583 more tests since Friday.

The region's average positivity rate dropped slightly to 2.5 per cent. However, the reproductive number rose slightly from 0.8 to 1.0.

After five days of more than 1,000 new cases, Ontario reported 975 new ones on Tuesday. There were also 12 deaths added to the provincial total.

The province processed 25,979 COVID-19 tests in the past 24 Horus, bringing Ontario's positivity rate up to 4.2 per cent.

There have been 295,119 cases of COVID-19 in the province to date. Of those, 10,296 cases are considered active.