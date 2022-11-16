50 influenza cases confirmed so far in Brant County

The Brant County Health Unity (BCHU) said between Oct. 3 and Nov. 6 it recorded 50 laboratory-confirmed cases of influenza in Brant residents.

The health unit provided the update Tuesday, saying during the same period of the 2019/2020 flu season, there were no confirmed flu cases in Brant residents.

As a comparison from the health unit, this is the most recent example of a flu season where masks or face coverings were not widely used.

“The flu shot is safe and the best protection against the flu,” says Dr. Rebecca Comley, acting medical officer of health at BCHU in a news release. “I would encourage all those over six months-of-age to receive their flu shot as soon as possible. As the province forecasts this flu season to continue to be difficult, the flu shot is especially recommended for residents considered to part of at-risk groups.”

A graphic depicts the current influenza activity in Canada. (Health Canada)

Health Canada says in its last weekly update of influenza activity in Canada: “Influenza activity has crossed the seasonal threshold, indicating the start of an influenza epidemic at the national level.”

“All surveillance indicators are increasing and most are above expected levels typical of this time of year,” the weekly report says.

From Aug. 28 to Nov. 5, there have been 35 laboratory-confirmed influenza outbreaks reported, according to Health Canada.