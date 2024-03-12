$50,000 in equipment stolen from Guelph roof

Guelph police are investigating the theft of around $50,000 in specialized equipment from the roof of a business in the south end.

Roofing company staff called police on Monday when they arrived at the job site and discovered the gear missing.

The stolen equipment includes a hoist, a large generator and tools. Because of its size and weight, police believe the thieves would have needed a trailer and knowledge of how to operate the equipment.

Anyone with information about the theft is asked to contact Guelph police.