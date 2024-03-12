KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • $50,000 in equipment stolen from Guelph roof

    An undated photo of the Guelph police logo. (CTV Kitchener) An undated photo of the Guelph police logo. (CTV Kitchener)
    Guelph police are investigating the theft of around $50,000 in specialized equipment from the roof of a business in the south end.

    Roofing company staff called police on Monday when they arrived at the job site and discovered the gear missing.

    The stolen equipment includes a hoist, a large generator and tools. Because of its size and weight, police believe the thieves would have needed a trailer and knowledge of how to operate the equipment.

    Anyone with information about the theft is asked to contact Guelph police.

