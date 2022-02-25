5 teens, 2 adults arrested after police seize 6 firearms in robbery investigation

Police have arrested five teens and two adults after a multi-jurisdictional robbery investigation that started in Cambridge.

According to a news release, three suspects went into a telecommunications store in the area of Franklin Boulevard and Elgin Street North around 1 p.m. Thursday. A fourth suspect was waiting in a stolen vehicle outside of the store, police said. The suspects had a gun and demanded merchandise. They fled in the waiting vehicle with cash and product.

According to the release, the suspects got into another vehicle, which wasn’t stolen, and headed towards the GTA. Waterloo regional police worked with partners in Peel and York Regions to coordinate a response.

The release said the suspects were found at a condo unit in Peel Region, where they were joined by others. Three people were arrested in the vehicle and police recovered stolen property and three loaded handguns.

Four other suspects were arrested in a condo unit. Police seized three other guns and ammunition.

A 14-year-old from Brampton, a 17-year-old from Toronto, an 18-year-old from Etobicoke, an 18-year-old man from Toronto, a 19-year-old man from Toronto, a 21-year-old woman from Scarborough and a 22-year-old man are all facing multiple charges, including robbery with a firearm, trafficking stolen goods, conspiracy to commit an indictable offence, possession of stolen property over $5,000 and unauthorized possession of a weapon.

They were all transported back to Waterloo Region and held for a bail hearing.

No one was physically injured in any of the incidents.

The investigation is ongoing and police said further charges are expected.